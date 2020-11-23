Puducherry

Anganwadi workers protest

Full support: DMK MLA R. Siva addressing the Anganwadi workers in Puducherry.  

Anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in the city recently to protest non-payment of bonus and arrears.

DMK convener and MLA R. Siva addressed the protesters outside the Office of the Women and Child Development Department.

He said the government which had commended the work by the Anganwadi workers during the pandemic should immediately disburse pay arrears.

While public sector employees are being given pay rise based on the Sixth Pay Commission recommendation, the same has not been implemented for Anganwadi workers. He extended the party’s full support to their cause until their demands are met.

