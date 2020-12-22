Anbalagan seeks Pongal gift for ration card holders

Appeal follows the announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan has sought Pongal gift for ration card holders in Puducherry on the lines of the ₹2,500 announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Hailing the Tamil Nadu government for setting an example for other States through this measure during the pandemic, Mr. Anbalagan said on similar lines the Puducherry government too should give a cash gift to the estimated 3.25 lakh ration card holders in the U.T.

The AIADMK will meet Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi seeking sanction of the amount required for such a measure, he said.

The AIADMK leader also condemned the act of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy tearing up the copies of the Farm Reforms Acts at a solidarity fast organised by the Congress here recently. The people would see through the posturing as Mr. Narayanasamy had first welcomed schemes of the Centre such as GST and DBT and later turned against them, he said.