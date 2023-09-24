Anbalagan opposes push for pre paid electricity meters

September 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

AIADMK Secretary A. Anbalagan on Sunday said the move to begin installation of smart prepaid electricity meters even as the decision to privatise power sector in the Union Territory has been challenged in the Madras High Court by trade unions amounted to frittering away taxpayer money.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan said in spite of the privatisation push hanging fire at the moment due to the judicial tangle, the Lt. Governor had issue circular permitting installation of electricity meters across the UT.

Pointing out that the move was estimated to cost about Rs. 360 crore, Mr. Anbalagan said wantonly undertaking such a huge expenditure in these circumstances was a waste of public funds. Moreover, an estimated 12,000 farmers, who would be migrated to the prepaid meters, would immediately be deprived of the benefit of free electricity, he said.

According to the AIADMK leader, the proposal, initiated under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, would also require the consumer to foot about Rs. 9,000 towards installation cost. This was an unwarranted and unjustifiable burden on consumers, especially as this payment was on top of security deposit levied at the time of issuing connection, he said.

The AIADMK would consult the party leadership and revive the stir against the proposal, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Pointing to the recent death of a school girl after consuming shawarma at a Namakkal restaurant, the AIADMK leader urged the government and food safety department to be proactive in this regard rather than react to a potential food poisoning incident. He pointed out that many among the 500 odd hotels and roadside eateries were not adhering to hygiene standards in the absence of regular food safety monitoring.

Calling for stricter monitoring of the hygiene of food, especially meat preparations, sold at hotels and roadside eateries, Mr. Anbalagan also demanded strict action against outlets that use toxic additives in food.