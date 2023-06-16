An exhilarating approach to colour on the canvas

June 16, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In his series of abstract landscape paintings, artist Anwar Khan nudges the viewer to explore the unknown that lies beyond the visibly manifest.

The city-based painter who is presenting ‘Panache-6’, a solo exhibition of acrylic-on-canvas works at Alliance Francaise, has employed an inventive use of hues. “I like to play around with colours”, Khan says.

The colourist art, inspired by the artist’s love of nature, bristles with slashes of blue, green, crimson and orange.

“Each of these frames, which are a visual manifestation of moments of inspiration from my experience as a traveller has a story to tell.”

Even as they celebrate nature, the works shine a light on how deeply entwined mankind’s relationship with the environment is. Embedded in the bright colours is the artist’s yearning for a return to a sustainable lifestyle.

Khan has been drawn to art since his school days, but his journey as a self-taught artist, who has participated in solo and group shows across the country, started about three decades ago.

His works reflect an open-ended, free-form approach to both colour and dimensions of canvas. “I find engaging with art liberating.... I want my works to transmit positive vibes to viewers”, said Khan.

The show, which was recently opened by Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director, in the presence of artist-sculptor and art director N. Raghavan and artist T. Athiveerapandian, is on till June 23.