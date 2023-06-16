HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An exhilarating approach to colour on the canvas

The city-based painter who is presenting ‘Panache-6’, a solo exhibition of acrylic-on-canvas works at Alliance Francaise, has employed an inventive use of hues

June 16, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma M 3303
Paintings displayed at ‘Panache-6’ an art exhibition by Anwar Khan, held at Alliance Francaise Art Gallery in Puducherry.

Paintings displayed at ‘Panache-6’ an art exhibition by Anwar Khan, held at Alliance Francaise Art Gallery in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

In his series of abstract landscape paintings, artist Anwar Khan nudges the viewer to explore the unknown that lies beyond the visibly manifest.

The city-based painter who is presenting ‘Panache-6’, a solo exhibition of acrylic-on-canvas works at Alliance Francaise, has employed an inventive use of hues. “I like to play around with colours”, Khan says.

The colourist art, inspired by the artist’s love of nature, bristles with slashes of blue, green, crimson and orange.

“Each of these frames, which are a visual manifestation of moments of inspiration from my experience as a traveller has a story to tell.”

Even as they celebrate nature, the works shine a light on how deeply entwined mankind’s relationship with the environment is. Embedded in the bright colours is the artist’s yearning for a return to a sustainable lifestyle.

Khan has been drawn to art since his school days, but his journey as a self-taught artist, who has participated in solo and group shows across the country, started about three decades ago.

His works reflect an open-ended, free-form approach to both colour and dimensions of canvas. “I find engaging with art liberating.... I want my works to transmit positive vibes to viewers”, said Khan.

The show, which was recently opened by Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director, in the presence of artist-sculptor and art director N. Raghavan and artist T. Athiveerapandian, is on till June 23.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.