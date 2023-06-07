An adventurer on the strings: veena artist Rajhesh Vaidhya regales audience with an eclectic melodic excursion

June 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

One almost wished that the melodious notes of the veena, instead of offering fleeting moments of joy before trailing off into the ether, somehow acquired afterlife in some stratospheric space.

At the Aurodhan Krtashraya Gardens the other evening, veena artist Rajhesh Vaidhya appeared to be sweet-talking the instrument to embark on a melodic excursion; his fingers dancing across the strings to produce an instrumental euphony that was as electrifying as it was eclectic.

Vaidhya, accompanied by Praveen Narayan (tabla) and Saihari (ghatam), drew from a varied repertoire spanning Carnatic varnams and kritis, and included a tribute to gurus and a gallery-requested medley of film music.

At one point, he would even catch the listeners by surprise, interjecting the opening riff of “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple into a sequence of classical notes.

The concert which began with a varnam in Sri Ragam (‘Sami Ninne’, a composition of Karur Devudu Iyer) traversed the classical realm with expositions of ‘Gajananayutham’, ‘Nagumo’ and ‘Manavyalakim Chare’, before moving on to tributes and audience requests.

In a section of short tributes, the Kalaimamani awardee of 2011, recreated the ‘unique sound’ of his guru Chitti Babu, playing the ‘Komallu Koila’ (Cuckoo Song) — upping the octaves of the ‘cuckoo’ towards the end to the amusement of the audience — and following it up with ‘Wedding Bells’ and Subramania Bharati’s famed ‘Chinanchiru Kiliye Kannamma’.

Vaidhya’s free-spirited forays on the veena revealed an artist totally at ease in shouldering the musical legacies of his father and mridangam-ghatam vidwan K.M. Vaidyanathan, or his gurus, most notably the veena virtuoso Chitti Babu — he now trains with violin maestro L. Shenkar.

The artist also spoke about how revisiting the city triggered a happy tear or two as this was a place entwined with childhood memories — in fact two days later, Vaidhya would present a ‘Saraswaty Pranaam’ veena recital at Aurodhan Art Gallery.

“His style of music is such that there is a note for everyone,” as Lalit Verma, founder of Aurodhan, notes. In fact, the free-entry concert was hosted between two musical journeys — a just-concluded tour of the U.S., Dubai and Abu Dhabi and upcoming performances at European concert halls, he added.

Obliging audience requests towards the end of the concert, Vaidhya played melody lines from ‘Diwana hua Baadal’, ‘Aaja Rey’ and ‘Aankhon hi Aankhon Mein’ to the nearer to the times ‘Jiya Jale’, and ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’ (on a request for a song from the audience for a song by S.P. Balasubramaniam).

The trio closed out the night playing Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’, which, as Vaidhya noted, held a message most relevant for the times.