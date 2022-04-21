Amit Shah to lay foundation for three buildings on varsity campus

Union Minister will participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting the city on Sunday to participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of poet-philosopher Sri Aurobindo, will also lay the foundation for three academic buildings of the Pondicherry University proposed on an estimated cost of ₹48.66 crore. According to a press note from the University, the foundation would be laid for the annexe buildings to Department of Physics and Chemistry and a new building for the Department of Food Science and Technology on the main campus. Lieutenant Governor and Chief Rector of Pondicherry University Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Puducherry N. Rangasamy, Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, will participate in the ceremony.

Annexe buildings

The annexe for the Department of Physics is proposed on a built-up area of 2,835 sq. m. at an estimated cost of ₹13.30 crore having G+3 multi-storeyed building with all state of the art facilities relevant to the field of specialisation in physics. The proposed annexe for the Department of Chemistry will be with a built-up area of 3,260 sq. m. at an estimated cost of ₹ 15.58 crore having G+3 multi-storeyed building with modern facilities. The building for the Department of Food Science & Technology is proposed on a built-up area of 4,909.6 sq. m. at an estimated cost of ₹19.78 crore having G+3 format. All these buildings would have Persons With Disability-compliant design, be user-friendly and feature horticultural and landscaping works.