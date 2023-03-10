ADVERTISEMENT

Amid protests, authorities push ahead begin felling trees for Crown Road in Auroville

March 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

They say there is a lack of transparency and due process has not been followed by the Auroville Foundation Secretariat

The Hindu Bureau

Auroville residents protesting against the cutting of trees for the Crown Road project on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Things are heating up again in Auroville with authorities pushing ahead with plans for Crown Road and a section of residents rallying against the felling of trees for the project.

According to a press note from the Auroville Foundation, “The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), who have been appointed by the Foundation to ensure the implementation of the Auroville Master Plan, brought personnel from the Horticulture Department in Chennai to cut small trees or transplant them if possible.”

A section of residents opposed to the work and snatched the tool bag from the workers. “Subsequently, the police had to be called. The internal Auroville security team, comprising residents, was present but did not help the workers and government officials. The team was once again not allowed to work.”

Meanwhile, the Working Committee of the Residents’ Assembly said there was a lack of transparency and due process was not followed by the Auroville Foundation Secretariat. In a press release, a Working Committee spokesperson said a few Auroville residents claiming to be members of the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC) of the Governing Board gathered at Darkali Park along with local workers and started cutting the trees.

“When other Auroville residents questioned them about who the contract had been awarded to, they were met with physical and verbal aggression,” the release said.

A police complaint has been filed for these unwarranted and inappropriate acts, it added.

