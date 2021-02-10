Amend U.T. Act to give power to the Cabinet, says Minister

PUDUCHERRY

10 February 2021 02:02 IST

‘Much of the problem can be solved if amendment is made’

Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy has suggested making an amendment in the Union Territory Act to give more powers to the Council of Ministers.

Talking to reporters at the Assembly, the Minister said since granting Statehood was a long-drawn-out affair, political parties should jointly meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to prevail upon them to amend the Union Territory Act as an immediate step.

Join delegation

He urged AINRC leader Rangasamy to join the delegation.

“The Act should be amended to make the Council of Ministers replace the role of administrator. So, the final authority will be the Cabinet. Much of the problem can be solved if the amendment is made. We should do this as an immediate measure,” the Minister said.