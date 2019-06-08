Ambulance driver beaten to death

An ambulance driver was murdered by a gang in front of the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam on Thursday . Police identified the deceased as I. Dinesh, 25, from Vadakutchipalayam.

The police said Dinesh took a T-shirt from a shop located near the hospital. The shopkeeper, Murugayan, noticed this and asked him to pay. Dinesh told him that he would pay later but the latter did not agree. Following an argument, Dinesh assaulted Murugayan and left the shop. Murugayan informed his son Akash abo ut this and he went to the hospital with his friends.

The group then assaulted Dinesh who sustained serious injuries and succumbed in the hospital. A case has been registered.