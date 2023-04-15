ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar jayanti observed in Puducherry

April 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the 132 nd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Friday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, S. Ramesh MLA, paid respects by garlanding the statue of the leader in Bharati Park and Ambedkar Mani Mandapam on beach road.

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva led the party’s tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK legislators and leaders who participated included V. Annibal Kennedy R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath, MLAs and S.P. Sivakumar.

Various organisations and institutions joined the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US