Ambedkar jayanti observed in Puducherry

April 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the 132 nd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Friday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, S. Ramesh MLA, paid respects by garlanding the statue of the leader in Bharati Park and Ambedkar Mani Mandapam on beach road.

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva led the party’s tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

DMK legislators and leaders who participated included V. Annibal Kennedy R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath, MLAs and S.P. Sivakumar.

Various organisations and institutions joined the celebrations.