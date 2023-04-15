HamberMenu
Ambedkar jayanti observed in Puducherry

April 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Puducherry on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the 132 nd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Friday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, S. Ramesh MLA, paid respects by garlanding the statue of the leader in Bharati Park and Ambedkar Mani Mandapam on beach road.

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva led the party’s tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

DMK legislators and leaders who participated included V. Annibal Kennedy R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath, MLAs and S.P. Sivakumar.

Various organisations and institutions joined the celebrations.

