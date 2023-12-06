Ambedkar death anniversary observed

December 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Wednesday observed the death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar. Mr. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in front of the Legislative Assembly.

They also visited the Ambedkar Memorial on Beach Road and paid tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution. Leaders of various political parties, including Congress and BJP, garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.