Ambedkar death anniversary observed

December 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Wednesday observed the death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar. Mr. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in front of the Legislative Assembly.

They also visited the Ambedkar Memorial on Beach Road and paid tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution. Leaders of various political parties, including Congress and BJP, garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.