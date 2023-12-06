HamberMenu
Ambedkar death anniversary observed

December 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary in front of Assembly campus in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary in front of Assembly campus in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Wednesday observed the death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar. Mr. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in front of the Legislative Assembly.

They also visited the Ambedkar Memorial on Beach Road and paid tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution. Leaders of various political parties, including Congress and BJP, garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

