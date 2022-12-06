  1. EPaper
Ambedkar death anniversary observed

December 06, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Speaker R. Selvam and Ministers garlanded statue of B. R Ambedkar on his death anniversary in front of Assembly in Puducherry on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Opposition leader R. Siva and legislators garlanded the statue of B. R. Ambedkar in front of the Legislative Assembly and paid tributes to the late leader on his death anniversary on Tuesday. 

Others who garlanded the statue, included former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M. Kandasamy, PCC chief A. V Subramanian and leaders of AIADMK, CPI (M), PMK and VCK. 

