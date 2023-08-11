ADVERTISEMENT

Alumni donate equipment and instruments worth ₹6 crore to Jipmer

August 11, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jipmer Alumni Association of North America and the Jipmer Alumni Association of the United Kingdom contributed the amount in connection with a recent reunion of alumni from the 1973 golden jubilee and the 1998 silver jubilee batches

The Hindu Bureau

Rakesh Aggarwal, JIPMER Director, felicitating Indira Parthasarathy, Jipmer alumnus and Padma Shri awardee at a recent reunion of the 1973 and 1998 batches. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) alumni in the United States and the United Kingdom have donated ₹6 crore worth equipment to their alma mater.

According to a press note in connection with a recent reunion of alumni from the 1973 golden jubilee and the 1998 silver jubilee batches, the Jipmer Alumni Association of North America (JAANA) and the Jipmer Alumni Association of the United Kingdom (JAAUK), pooled in to donate the equipment and instruments to further the institute’s mission. Jipmer noted that the gesture underscored the global impact and continued dedication of the alumni.

Meanwhile, the annual reunion, a tradition observed on the first Sunday of August, brought together graduates from around the world to the institute that nurtured their medical aspirations. The reunion not only rekindled cherished memories but also fostered new connections, reaffirming the camaraderie that continues to thrive among Jipmer alumni worldwide, a release from the institute said.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director and patron of the Jipmer Alumni Association (JAA), presided over the event. Latha Chaturvedula, president of JAA, and Sreerag K.S., secretary of JAA, also spoke. Nalini Parthasarathy, an alumnus of the class of 1963, and this year’s Padma Shri awardee was felicitated on the occasion.

Academic achievers from the MBBS programme were also recognised under the auspices of JAA.

The reunion saw graduates from different walks of life sharing anecdotes about their unique post-MBBS journeys, often having tread the less-travelled paths. Another high point was an interaction between the alumni and current MBBS students, which threw up invaluable insights into life beyond graduation and on navigating the challenges of the modern world.

