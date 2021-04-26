Alternative strategy to contain COVID-19 sought

PUDUCHERRY

26 April 2021 01:55 IST

Lockdown will affect people and the economy of Puducherry, says former MP

Former MP M. Ramadass on Sunday called for an alternative strategy to lockdowns to contain the second wave of the pandemic. In a letter to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Mr. Ramadass said the micro-level containment strategies adopted by the government in the last three weeks were in the right direction and only had to be strengthened.

They were more viable and healthy instruments of tackling the pathogen.

On the other hand, imposing a full or partial lockdown would only affect the people and the small economy of Puducherry, he added.

The former Parliamentarian, while hailing the response of the government and specifically the Lt. Governor’s personal effort to bring Remdevisir stocks from Telangana, reasoned that forcing a shutdown of economic activities would entail a loss of about ₹100 crore per day to the economy. Besides, it would incur a loss of about ₹20 crore tax and non-tax revenue to the government, loss of wages to labourers, closure of shops and industries, deprivation of livelihood of vulnerable sections of the society such as industrial labour, construction workers, automen, migrant labourers, fishermen and street vendors who had already been hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

The size of Puducherry economy, as measured by the State Domestic Product, is about ₹35,000 crore out of which only 6% is derived from agriculture and the remaining 94% is generated from micro, small, medium and large units, construction activities, trade, commerce, hotels, restaurants, transport, storages, communication and services, financial services etc. Besides producing an annual income of about ₹32,900 crore, these secondary and tertiary sectors alone provide employment to about 3.8 lakh organised and unorganised labour force and contribute to exchequer in the form of GST, excise, stamps and registration fees, taxes on vehicles etc.

According to Mr. Ramadass, though the present COVID-19 situation as indicated by surging spread of virus and the consequent case fatality rate is a little alarming and suggests a closure of economic activities as a precautionary measure, the other critical factors such as test positivity rate, recovery rate, bed occupancy, availability of other health infrastructure and a vigilant government machinery do not really warrant the present lockdown as the first resort.

“Strengthening of the existing safety protocols and selective restrictions to curb the reckless movement of the people will be the optimal combination and choice to stem the rising tide of infection,” he said.

Scientific data

Puducherry needs to evolve a region-specific model of COVID-19 management based on appropriate scientific data. “We need to organise genomic studies with epidemiological investigations to obtain scientific data on the basis of which the government can prepare a better plan of COVID-19 management and its implementation,” he said.

Since the pandemic response is citizen centric, it is worthwhile to consider the formation of People’s Committees (PCs) at the ward levels in the municipal areas and at the panchayat level in the villages. The Union Territory has five municipalities spread over 121 municipal wards and 10 commune panchayats with 92 villages.

The government should constitute 213 PCs immediately. Each committee should be headed by a former MC in urban areas and a former president of the panchayat at the village level. The committee should include active and willing members of the Voluntary Agency, Youth Club, Madhar Sangam and women Self Help Groups functioning in the area. A teacher, village level worker, health worker, anganwadi worker, police, a religious head of the area should also be part of the committee.

Plugging loopholes

Apart from setting up of additional testing centres at Puducherry and other regions and accelerating results, he suggested plugging the loopholes in case of detection as the experience hitherto suggests that considerable percentage of cases are missed by single RT-PCR test alone due to limitations of swab collection, transport efficiency and laboratory competency. The government may aim to reduce the test positive rate to less than 1 and the Union Territory should test 7,500 persons per day which should go up to 10,000 . He advocated a ban on large-scale social, political, sports, cultural, religious and entertainment gatherings. Dusk-to-dawn curfews could be imposed without hindering smooth movement of freight and essentials. The supply chain and overall industrial activities should remain unaffected.

Police should take stringent steps to regulate crowding and ensure social distancing at potential hot spots. Time restriction on the functioning of markets may be considered.

He called for higher vigil at all borders of the Union Territory to certify the entry of symptom free people into the territory after careful medical examination. Alternatively, the government has to make COVID-19 test mandatory for all visitors.

Drafting in a panel of experts in virology drawn from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, AIIMS, New Delhi and Jipmer for guiding health strategy, monthly assistance of ₹6,000 to COVID-affected families and increasing the outpatient facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital and GH were other suggestions.