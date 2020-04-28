Allow small fishermen to resume operations: Forum urges Puducherry government

The National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) has appealed to the Puducherry government to allow small fishermen with catamarans and boats with outboard motors to go out fishing during the lockdown.

M. Ilango, former MLA and chairperson of NFF said that the move would bring in big relief to thousands of fishermen experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the annual fishing ban in force on the East Coast.

Small and marginal fishermen usually operate within 2 to 4 nautical miles. The catch would also be sold in local markets, which would help families to sustain their livelihood during the lockdown. The Puducherry government’s decision to restrict all fishing activities within 12 nautical miles has caused immense hardship to the families, he said.

The Puducherry government should immediately permit fishermen with catamarans and boats with fixed small engines to venture into the sea.

The catch from the fishermen could be entrusted for marketing in a regulated manner at the temporary fish markets.

The NFF has also appealed to the government to provide cash relief for fishermen families as many of them did not have incomes since March.