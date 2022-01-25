Allow Chief Minister Rangasamy to hoist tricolour if L-G is unfurling flag at Telangana: Narayanasamy

Already, a perception is gaining ground that all important decisions are being taken at the Raj Nivas, says Narayanasamy. File photo

PUDUCHERRY

25 January 2022 14:16 IST

The intent of Tamilisai Soundararajan to unfurl the flag in Puducherry on January 26 is both amusing and unacceptable, says the former CM

Flagging the non-appointment of a full-time Lt. Governor as yet another sign of the “Centre’s indifference towards the Union Territory”, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said this lacuna would be conspicuous during the Republic Day on January 26 when Tamilisai Soundararajan would unfurl the national flag in Telangana as its Governor before rushing to do the honours in Puducherry where she holds additional charge as Lt. Governor.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said instead of going to such lengths to lead the events at Telangana and Puducherry, Ms. Soundararajan should seek Central sanction to delegate the task to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for the function in the Union Territory.

Advertising

Advertising

The intent of Ms. Soundararajan to unfurl the flag here on January 26 is both “amusing and unacceptable”, Mr. Narayanasamy said. Instead, she should have led the event in Telangana and let the Chief Minister hoist the flag in Puducherry.

“Otherwise, this can only be interpreted as another example of the Centre and its designees arrogating to themselves all trappings of power as well as a clear case of abandoning the democratic features of an elected government,” he said.

Already, a perception was gaining ground that all important decisions were being taken at the Raj Nivas and it was a “dummy government” in place in Puducherry, Mr. Narayanasamy charged.

The Congress leader pointed out while this was not the first time that someone was holding additional charge of Lt. Governor of Puducherry, it would certainly be unprecedented for someone to unfurl the tricolour for the Republic Day at two places.

When Virendra Kataria was removed as Lt. Governor in 2014, Lt. General (retd) A. K. Singh who was the Administrator of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was entrusted with the additional responsibility of Lt. Governor of Puducherry in 2014. However, when Mr. Singh unfurled the flag at Andaman during the Republic Day celebrations in 2015, the honours to hoist the flag was assigned to then Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Claiming that the dual responsibility was preventing Ms. Soundararajan from devoting her full attention to either Telangana or Puducherry, Mr. Narayanasamy said the right thing to do for the Centre was to immediately appoint a Lieutenant Governor for Puducherry.