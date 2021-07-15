Allow all religious festivals: BJP

A BJP delegation led by party’s Puducherry president V. Saminathan on Wednesday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber and requested him to allow all religious centres to organise their festivals after following COVID-19 norms.

Mr. Saminathan said the delegation requested the Chief Minister to allow all religious institutions to organise festivals at their places of worship. The institutions should be mandated to conduct the festivals following all COVID-19 protocols.

The Chief Minister has agreed to consider the demand after holding consultations with officials, he told journalists, adding that the festival season of all religions was set to start in a few days from now. Home Minister A. Namassivayam, party legislators A John Kumar, PML Kalyanasundaram and Richard John Kumar were present.