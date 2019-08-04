Allot tenements quickly, says L-G

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has advised the district administration to speed up allotment of tenements built at Lambert Saravanan Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam.

Following an article in The Hindu that appeared under the title “Ready tenements left unoccupied for three years” on August 2, Ms. Bedi asked the committee headed by the District Collector to expedite allotment of tenements.

List under scrutiny

The committee is scrutinising the list of platform dwellers for allotment of houses, said a communication from Raj Nivas.

Seven years ago, the Chief Secretary had filed a sworn affidavit before Supreme Court that pavement dwellers would be allotted with the houses.

“The challenge for the beneficiary is that he is required to remit 10% to the government as per scheme rules.

Also the government has to repair the houses to make them fit for living. Political interference cannot be wished away,” the communication said.

The article had highlighted the delay in allotting the 224 fully completed tenements to homeless people in the Union Territory.