‘Allocation of power to T.N. may go up’

Power allocation to Tamil Nadu is expected to increase by an additional 250 MW with the first unit of the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (2×500 MW) attaining Commercial Operation Declaration (COD) on Thursday.

An NLC India Limited (NLCIL) official said that the first unit of NNTPP had completed its continuous operation for 72 hours and qualified for COD at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. The formal clearance from Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre is under progress. The fuel for this lignite plant will be sourced from mines in NLCIL, he said.

The NLCIL stated that the NNTPP was the first lignite-fired power boiler in the country and so far the highest capacity of lignite fired boiler was 250 MW. With this, the power generating capacity of NLCIL has crossed 5,000 MW. The power from this plant will be supplied to the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.