Alliance with AIADMK and BJP will continue, says Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY

28 November 2020 04:02 IST

Congress-DMK govt. was a “dark” chapter in the history of the U.T.: Anbalagan

All India N. R. Congress chief and Opposition leader N. Rangasamy on Friday said his party’s alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP will continue in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters after an AIADMK delegation called on him at the new party office near Kokku Park on ECR, Mr. Rangasamy said, “The alliance will continue.”

The party had an alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP during the byelection and the Lok Sabha polls last year.

When his reaction was sought on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s charge that he had failed to discharge his duties as an Opposition leader, the AINRC chief said, “Let the CM do his work properly and lead the government in a proper manner.”

The Opposition leader alleged that Mr. Narayanasamy was trying to shift the blame on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi. People were aware of the facts and development works under the Congress government, he added.

“This is the worst government the Union Territory has had. People have started comparing the works of my government and that of the Congress government. The present government has failed completely and we are confident that our party, with its alliance partners, will come to power after the upcoming Assembly election,” he claimed.

The Congress was only continuing with schemes and development works the N.R. Congress had started, he said, adding, “The present government completely failed to perform.”

AIADMK leader in the Assembly and party secretary (East) A. Anbalagan, who led the party’s delegation, said the Congress-DMK government was a “dark” chapter in the history of the Union Territory.

No development schemes had been implemented and the law and order situation had deteriorated, he said, adding “the AINRC, AIADMK, BJP combine will come to power.”