Alliance question does not arise now: Rangasamy

27 October 2020 00:42 IST

All India N. R. Congress chief and Opposition leader N. Rangasamy on Monday said the question of forming alliance for the upcoming (Puducherry) Assembly election did not arise now.

“You will have to wait for forming the alliance. It is not in my mind now,” said Mr. Rangasamy while answering a question from reporters at a function held to lay the foundation for the N. R. Congress office on East Coast Road.

Asked whether his party would form the next government, he said “people will decide.”

He did not respond to a query on the charge levelled against him by the Chief Minister that Mr. Rangasamy was visible only during elections.

The foundation laying ceremony witnessed a gathering of several prominent members who had left N. R. Congress before the last Assembly election due to differences with Mr. Rangasamy.