Alliance Francaise to host European Union film fete

The coastal town is set to host the European Union Film Festival at Alliance Francaise Auditorium from July 15.

The European Union Film Festival 2017 will bring to the city a selection of some of the finest and most riveting films coming out of the continent. With the screening of the French movie, Three Hearts, the 22 edition of the festival features a bouquet of 22 latest and award-winning European films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Varied genre

Addressing a press conference here, Alliance Francaise of Pondicherry director Olivier Litvine said the festival this year will screen films of varied genre — from comedy to gripping family drama, romance and adventure.

The festival, organised by the Delegation of the European Union and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in Puducherry along with Alliance Francaise and Navadarshan Film Society, will be on till August 3. Chief Minister of Puducherry will inaugurate the festival at 7 p.m. at Alliance Francaise Auditorium on July 15.

Commenting on the festival, Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the European Union, said, “To connect geographies and cultures with ordinary people in extraordinary situations, and to realise that in some way we are all one family has been the exhilarating effect of all great art, and film is no exception. “This film festival endeavours to bring this experience to the Indian audience through recent award-winning European films.”

The festival will also traverse through Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Ranchi and Coimbatore till August 3, 2017.

Palani, secretary of Navadarshan Film Society; Lalit Verma, AFP president; Thangaraj, general secretary, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) festival director, Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), were present.