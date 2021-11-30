Alliance Francaise elects new members, plans calendar

PUDUCHERRY

30 November 2021 23:12 IST

New members were elected to its executive committee on Friday

The newly-elected executive committee of the Alliance Francaise in Puducherry has plans for an event-filled cultural calendar even as it looks to reinforce its role as a hub for the advancement of French language and popularising Gallic art and culture.

The new team of office-bearers, featuring a mix of familiar hands and new faces, was chosen in elections held on Friday.

Satish Nallam was unanimously re-elected as president of the 11-member executive committee of Alliance Francaise.

Of the 153 members, 108 had cast their votes.

The other key members are Venguattaramane Ramadurai (vice president), Sundaravelu Pannirselvame (general secretary) and Muthukumaran Swethakumar (treasurer).

“Apart from hosting cultural shows, we plan to launch tie-ups with government schools and colleges for offering French language courses,” said Dr. Nallam.

Alliance Francaise will shortly host an international film festival. A Satyajit Ray retrospective has been scheduled from December 17 to 19.

The Alliance Francaise, which has been a collaborator for the French Consulate’s flagship Francophonie festival, is also keen to strengthen cultural exchange programmes.