Alliance Francaise de Pondichery to hold classes online

Now, learn a language while in lockdown mode.

Alliance Francaise de Pondichery, Asia's oldest and one of the earliest chapters in the world, has rolled out online French classes for stay-at-home learners following the COVID-19 lockdown.

The online experience features 120 hours of uninterrupted live classes by certified instructors, interactive sessions and the opportunity to join the francophone community.

“The learners include existing candidates and those who enrolled during the lockdown,” an associate at Alliance Francaise said.

The course is accessible across desktop, tablet and mobile phones.

The institute expects to resume regular classes after the lockdown lifts.

Mail sec.peda.afpondy@afindia.org for details.