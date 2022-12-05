Alliance Française of Puducherry to close out the year with a slew of events

December 05, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

It will include rock concerts, dance shows and a round table discussion

Dinesh Varma

The Alliance Française of Puducherry will close out the year with a slew of diverse events ranging from rock concerts and dance shows to a round table on the dialectic of pop.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the high points of the month long line-up of programmes will be a concert by French musician-philosopher Agnès Gayraud, who has assumed the moniker La Feline (Cat People) inspired by the eponymous film by Jacques Tourneur. Her “Tarbes” concert, as part of the musician’s India tour, is slated at The Spot, formerly Maison Colombani, on December 14.

The event will be preceded by a round table on the “Dialectic of Pop” the previous day, organisers said. Incidentally, the singer has also authored a book Dialectique De La Pop, which is a philosophic exploration of pop and aesthetics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another interesting event is a conference on Jalil Nordman’s three-episode docu-series One Side of the Road under the auspices of the French Institute of Pondicherry. The discussion on the documentary that tracks the lives of four Dalits, whose livelihood struggles are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for December 7 at the David Annoussamy Auditorium, which is the main venue for the events.

A festival featuring music and dance performances by the students of the Alliance Française will take place on December 16.

The Eclectic Percussions Orchestra (EPO), an instrumental ensemble that seeks to merge the classical and millennial musical universes, will perform on December 13, while SecSat Pondy, the home-grown event of live weekend concerts, will get a slot on December 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US