Alliance Française of Puducherry to close out the year with a slew of events

December 05, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Alliance Française of Puducherry will close out the year with a slew of diverse events ranging from rock concerts and dance shows to a round table on the dialectic of pop.

One of the high points of the month long line-up of programmes will be a concert by French musician-philosopher Agnès Gayraud, who has assumed the moniker La Feline (Cat People) inspired by the eponymous film by Jacques Tourneur. Her “Tarbes” concert, as part of the musician’s India tour, is slated at The Spot, formerly Maison Colombani, on December 14.

The event will be preceded by a round table on the “Dialectic of Pop” the previous day, organisers said. Incidentally, the singer has also authored a book Dialectique De La Pop, which is a philosophic exploration of pop and aesthetics.

Another interesting event is a conference on Jalil Nordman’s three-episode docu-series One Side of the Road under the auspices of the French Institute of Pondicherry. The discussion on the documentary that tracks the lives of four Dalits, whose livelihood struggles are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for December 7 at the David Annoussamy Auditorium, which is the main venue for the events.

A festival featuring music and dance performances by the students of the Alliance Française will take place on December 16.

The Eclectic Percussions Orchestra (EPO), an instrumental ensemble that seeks to merge the classical and millennial musical universes, will perform on December 13, while SecSat Pondy, the home-grown event of live weekend concerts, will get a slot on December 10.