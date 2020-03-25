Puducherry

All students of classes I to IX to be promoted in Puducherry

Annual examinations for these classes could not be held due to the COVID-19 situation

The Puducherry Government on Wednesday announced that students of classes I to IX of the State Board, will be promoted as the annual examinations this year could not be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education said that it was not feasible to conduct the annual exams as the Union Territory was under lockdown till April 15.

Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the examinations for classes I to IX and declare the students of classes I to IX as ‘All Pass’, he said.

