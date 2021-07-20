All riparian States should get their due share of Cauvery water, says L-G

PUDUCHERRY

20 July 2021 01:37 IST

Plan to plant 75,000 saplings to mark 75th Independence Day of India

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said every riparian State depending on the Cauvery river should get their due share.

Inaugurating the commencement of restoration work of the 200th village pond in Pudukuppam, Embalam constituency, under an NGO-led ‘Neerum Oorum’ campaign, the Lt. Governor said: “Each of the riparian States depending on the Cauvery river for irrigation should get their due share in the water according to evolved guidelines”.

Ms. Soundararajan's remarks come amid widespread opposition to Karnataka's proposal to build the Mekedatu reservoir across the Cauvery river that is feared to adversely affect farming in regions in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

Hailing the initiative of the Eeeram Foundation, the Lt. Governor said the much-needed water rejuvenation initiative would greatly help conserve groundwater and store rainwater run-off. Such renovation work would be continuously held in all regions of Puducherry, she said. The Lt. Governor also appealed to the public not to waste water and keep water sources clean. Contaminated water sources cause transmission of dengue, malaria and other such diseases.

The administration is planning to plant 75,000 saplings across Puducherry to mark the 75th Independence Day of India. She said she has expressed her views to the Chief Minister in this regard. On COVID-19 vaccination, the Lt. Governor noted that Pudukkuppam has already become a 100% vaccinated village.

R. Selvam, Speaker, P. Lakshmikanthan, MLA, T. Arun, Health Secretary, Manoharan, Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality, and members of Eeram Foundation participated.