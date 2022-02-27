Government will bear the repatriation costs to bring them home: Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday said all the students from the Union Territory who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine were safe and the government would bear the travel expenses of bringing them home.

Talking to reporters after launching the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunisation drive covering children in the 0-5 years age segment at Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School, Kathirkamam, the Chief Minister said the administration had already written to the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine appealing to them to facilitate a safe passage home for the students and others. The government would bear the repatriation costs to bring them home, he said. Eight students, four each from Puducherry and Karaikal regions, are stuck in Ukraine, according to an official estimate. Meanwhile, in Karaikal, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga met the families of the students stranded in Ukraine and reassured them that the government was coordinating with the Centre for their safe repatriation. On the polio immunisation drive, he said around 86,000 children in the 0-5 age group were being administered the oral drops to protect them from the disease. The staff of the Health Department were deployed at various centres to implement the polio immunisation campaign in the Union Territory, he said. The Chief Minister, who also handles the Health portfolio, said the government was committed to filling all vacancies in various departments, including the health sector. Measures were under way to fill vacancies in the Government General Hospital, Medical College and Government Dental Hospitals. Vacancies for the posts of nurses have been filled through promotions. As announced in the Assembly, all government employees would be paid a minimum monthly salary of ₹10,000 beginning this month, Mr. Rangasamy said.

District Collector E. Vallavan on Saturday said the government was taking all steps to bring back people from the Union Territory who got stranded in Ukraine.

Interacting with reporters, the Collector said the administration was in touch with the Central government for the safe evacuation of people. Family members here could provide the government with details of the people stranded in the conflict zone, he said.

For any assistance from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine one could call +380997300428 and +380997300483, Mr. Vallavan said.