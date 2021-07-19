All Puducherry class 12 students declared passed, following cancellation of exams

PUDUCHERRY

19 July 2021 15:11 IST

Over 14,000 class 12 (Plus Two) students of Puducherry and Karaikal were declared as having passed on Monday, after the government decided to cancel the Board examinations due to the COVID-19 situation.

School Education Director P.T. Rudra Goud said in a press release that all students were being automatically passed as plus two Board examinations, adopting the Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum and syllabus, had been cancelled in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government also deciding to annul the examinations.

To calculate the final marks, it was decided to compute 50 per cent of the marks scored in the SSLC, 20 per cent of the marks in the 11th standard examination and 30 per cent of the marks awarded for Plus Two practicals.

A total of 14,674 students from 150 schools in Puducherry and Karaikal, comprising 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls, were declared passed, Mr. Goud said.

Puducherry, which lacks a separate Board of Education, follows the Tamil Nadu Board for Puducherry and Karaikal, Mahe adheres to the Kerala Board, and Yanam follows the Andhra Pradesh Board.