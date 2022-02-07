All promised schemes will be realised: CM

PUDUCHERRY

07 February 2022 23:41 IST

‘Steps taken to fill vacant posts in government departments’

The Government of Puducherry has been implementing schemes with the support of the Union Government, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Monday.

Interacting with reporters after hoisting the AINRC flag at the party office on East Coast Road to mark the party’s foundation day, the Chief Minister said all promised schemes would be implemented in a phased manner.

Steps were being taken to fill vacant posts in government departments, he added.

Filling up of vacancies would help in creating job opportunities.

Enhanced assistance

The government had sought an enhanced Central assistance of ₹2,000 crore, and its priority was to provide welfare and implement infrastructure projects, Mr. Rangasamy said.

The Chief Minister, however, evaded questions on the demand from legislators for appointment of chairpersons in boards and corporations. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture Theni Djeaucoumar, Deputy Speaker R. Rajavelou and party secretary N.S.J. Jayabal participated.