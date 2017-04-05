All-party delegation to meet President, PM on LG issue

The ruling Congress will take the ongoing turf war with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Home Affairs.

An all-party meeting here convened by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Tuesday had decided to submit a complaint to the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister about the style of functioning of Ms. Bedi.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution stating that the final power should rest with an elected government in a democratic system.

Shortly after the meeting, Minister for Public Works Department A. Namassivayam, who also holds the post of PCC president, told reporters that in another resolution the meeting decided to send a delegation of political party leaders to meet the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

He said another meeting of political parties would be convened to decide on the Delhi visit. The delegation would apprise the President and other leaders on the prevailing situation in the Union Territory.

Mr. Namassivayam said the parties were united in their opinion that the powers of an elected government should not be ceded to the Lieutenant Governor.

Sources in political parties said several leaders urged the government to pass a resolution demanding Ms. Bedi’s recall. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, representatives from AIADMK, CPI(M), CPI and VCK were among those present at the meeting.

While top leadership from the principal Opposition party All India N. R Congress abstained from attending the meeting, party legislator T. P. R Selvame attended the meeting.

The BJP had boycotted the meeting.