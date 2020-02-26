All parties to agitate in favour of supply of free rice

A multi-party meeting convened by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday has decided to intensify the agitation against the Lieutenant Governor’s decision to disburse cash to ration cardholders instead of supplying them free rice as decided by the Cabinet.

The meeting attended by representatives of the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Communist Party of India, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Dravidar Kazhagam decided to organise signature campaign in favour of distribution of rice in the Union Territory on March 2 and 3.

Secretary of CPI (M) R. Rajangam told The Hindu that each of the parties would individually organise signature campaigns before sending representations to the President and Prime Minister.

The parties have also decided to lay siege to Raj Nivas on March 5 demanding supply of rice, he said.

Extending support

The parties have also decided to extend support to students fighting against fee hike by the Pondicherry University.

Extending support to the students and demanding 25% reservation to local students, party leaders would stage a protest in front of the University on February 28, he said.