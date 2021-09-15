Puducherry

All India Democratic Women’s Association takes out rally protesting LPG price hike

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) took out a rally to protest the rising prices of LPG and other measures of the governments at the Centre and Union Territory that hurt the common man.

‘Reopen ration shops’

The AIDWA also demanded reopening of ration shops, which have remained shut for over a year, and the expansion of the work guarantee programme.

The rally which began at the Kamaraj Statue near Raja Theatre proceeded across the thoroughfares to culminate near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 3:27:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/all-india-democratic-womens-association-takes-out-rally-protesting-lpg-price-hike/article36463774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY