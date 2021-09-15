All India Democratic Women’s Association takes out rally protesting LPG price hike

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) took out a rally to protest the rising prices of LPG and other measures of the governments at the Centre and Union Territory that hurt the common man.

‘Reopen ration shops’

The AIDWA also demanded reopening of ration shops, which have remained shut for over a year, and the expansion of the work guarantee programme.

The rally which began at the Kamaraj Statue near Raja Theatre proceeded across the thoroughfares to culminate near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.