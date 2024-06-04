GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All arrangements in place for counting of votes for the lone seat in Puducherry

Around 3,300 postal ballots have been received so far. The counting of postal votes would be carried out by three Assistant Returning Officers, says Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar

Published - June 04, 2024 12:53 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Security has been tightened at the Women’s Engineering College in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Security has been tightened at the Women’s Engineering College in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

All five centres spread across the four enclaves of the Union Territory are ready for the counting of votes for the lone seat in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar told The Hindu that the counting process would begin at 8 a.m and the trends would start emerging by around 10 a.m. The public could access early trends by logging on to https://trendstv.eci.gov.in/login, he said.

“The process will start with simultaneous counting of postal votes and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). As of Monday, we have received around 3,300 postal ballots. The guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India allow the Returning Officers to receive postal ballots till 8 a.m. on the counting day. So, we will wait till 8 a.m. and then start the process,” he said.

The results would be disseminated to the public through Results Portal https://results.eci.gov.in/; Voter Helpline App (Android & iOS) available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The counting of postal votes in Puducherry, he said, would be carried out by three Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) duly supervised by a Returning Officer and an Observer appointed by the Commission. Simultaneously, the other AROs would start counting the votes polled in EVMs, he said.

In the Union Territory, one ARO would be handling the votes polled in three Assembly segments, while in other States, there will be only one Assembly segment under the watch of an ARO. So, the counting is expected to be a bit slow compared to other places, he said.

As per the release issued by District Election Officer A. Kulothungan, last week, around 1,000 officers would take part in the counting process at five centres.

The counting of votes will be held at the Women’s Engineering College, Motilal Nehru Polytechnic in Puducherry region, Aringar Anna Government Arts and Science College, Karaikal, Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School in Mahe, and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Arts College in Yanam.

Security has been tightened in the entire U.T. to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting day, said a senior police officer.

