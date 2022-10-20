All 24 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Puducherry

No fresh cases reported in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 20, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 24 COVID-19 cases against 37 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded all 24 new cases, which were detected from 824 tests with zero fresh cases in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate stood at 2.91%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 163 active cases, a total of 1,75,157 cases and 1,73,020 recovered patients.

While four patients were in hospital, 159 were in home isolation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of an estimated 24.23 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.54 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 528 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,51,343 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app