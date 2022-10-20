All 24 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 24 COVID-19 cases against 37 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded all 24 new cases, which were detected from 824 tests with zero fresh cases in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate stood at 2.91%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 163 active cases, a total of 1,75,157 cases and 1,73,020 recovered patients.

While four patients were in hospital, 159 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.23 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.54 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 528 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,51,343 vaccine doses.