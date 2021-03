Moving on: Former Congress member A.K.D. Arumugam formally joining the AINRC on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY

11 March 2021 00:56 IST

AKD Arumugam, who quit the Congress, joined the AINRC on Wednesday.

Mr. Arumugam was inducted into the party by the AINRC founder and former Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy.

The Congress had on Sunday “permanently removed” Mr. Arumugam, a former member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for ‘anti-party activities’.

