Puducherry

AKD Arumugam joins AINRC

Moving on: Former Congress member A.K.D. Arumugam formally joining the AINRC on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

AKD Arumugam, who quit the Congress, joined the AINRC on Wednesday.

Mr. Arumugam was inducted into the party by the AINRC founder and former Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy.

The Congress had on Sunday “permanently removed” Mr. Arumugam, a former member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for ‘anti-party activities’.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 12:34:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/akd-arumugam-joins-ainrc/article34040055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY