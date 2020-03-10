AIUTUC denied permission for agitation after official files complaint

The Villianur Police has denied permission for the agitation planed by the All India United Trade Union Centre against Commissioner of Villianur Commune Panchayat D. Arumugan on Monday.

The police said the decision to deny permission was taken after Mr. Arumugan filed a complaint against AIUTUC president Sivakumar with the Villianur police and Cyber Crime branch.

The Commissioner, in his complaint, said the AIUTUC leader had approached him seeking action against two firms based at Sedarapet Industrial estate. The civic body did not proceed against the firms as both functioned after obtaining clearance from the Department of Industries, Inspector of Factories, Pollution Control Committee and Commune panchayat, Mr. Arumugan told reporters on Monday.

The AIUTUC leader has since been targetting him in social media. Mr. Sivakumar had posted several objectionable messages against him with the objective to malign his character, the Commissioner alleged.

Mr Arumugan said he had sought criminal action against the AIUTUC leader.