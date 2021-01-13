AITUC workers court arrest

PUDUCHERRY

13 January 2021 01:53 IST

Workers belonging to the All India Trade Union Congress on Tuesday courted arrest while staging a road roko near Rajiv Gandhi Square demanding disbursement of pending salary for employees in government-run societies.

Around 70 workers, including its general secretary K. Sethu Selvam, courted arrest. The workers took out a rally from the Government Press and staged a road roko near the statue.

Traffic movement along the stretch got disrupted due to the agitation.

