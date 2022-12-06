AITUC urges government to revive textile mills in the U.T.

December 06, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Trade Union Congress has urged the government to revive the textile mills and disburse the pending salaries of workers in cooperative societies.

The State convention of the trade union congress held here on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding steps to revive the functioning of Anglo French Textiles and other mills in the Union Territory. Revival of the mills was essential to create job opportunities and improve the livelihood of people in the region. The government should also take steps to revive the handloom sector, the resolution said.

The trade union also passed a resolution urging the government to regularise the appointment of daily wage workers. The government should initiate welfare measures for workers in the unorganised sector, AITUC said.

The meeting decided to organise protests to highlight anti-labour policies of the government. Member of Parliament K. Subbarayan, CPI local unit secretary A.M Saleem, former Minister R. Viswanathan and AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam were present.