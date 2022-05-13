AITUC to protest against move to close textile mills

Industries Department plans to wind up the State-run Swadeshi and Bharathi mills in Puducherry

The Puducherry unit of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has condemned the proposed move of the Industries Department to wind up the State-run Swadeshi and Bharathi mills in Puducherry and has announced an agitation in front of the Legislative Assembly on May 17.

AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam said the Industries Department had submitted a representation to the government to wind up operations in the two mills from May 31. He said textile mills in Puducherry including the Anglo-French Textiles (AFT) mills were the main source of revenue for the government and employed a large number of workers. But over the years, the mills closed down operations due to maladministration, irregularities, and lack of efforts by the government to revive them.

Mr. Selvam said that Swadeshi and Bharathi mills had stopped functioning a few years ago and no constructive steps were taken by the government to restart the two mills. Even now, the workers have not been apprised of the move by the management while the trade unions got to know of the development only through an order of the Industries Department seeking permission to wind up operations.

The AITUC will stage a demonstration in front of the Assembly on May 17 demanding the government to restart operations in the two mills, he said.