AITUC submits memorandum to Chief Secy. on PAPSCO revival

The All India Trade Union Congress has sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary in resolving the crisis facing the Pondicherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO).

In a memorandum to the Chief Secretary, AITUC secretary K. Sethu Selvam said the government had to release around ₹62 lakh to PAPSCO for organising Deepavali Bazaar last year. As many as 47 fair price shops are run by PAPSCO in the Union Territory. The government owed more than ₹1 crore in rent to the organisation, he said.

The government also owed PAPSCO lakhs of rupees for distribution of the Pongal gift to the people. If the amount was transferred, the organisation could start disbursing salary to its workforce, numbering around 1,000. They had not been paid their salary for the last 53 months, he said.