January 24, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Trade Union Congress on Tuesday held a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly to press for the revival of textile mills in the Union Territory. The cadre raised slogans demanding the reopening of Anglo French Textile and Swadeshi Cotton Mills. Later, a delegation of leaders, led by AITUC president V. S Abishegam and general secretary Sethu Selvam, met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and submitted a memorandum seeking revival of textile mills.