Autorickshaw drivers stage demonstration

Autorickshaw drivers affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress on Friday staged a demonstration near the Assembly to highlight their demands.

AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam, in a statement, said after a long struggle the government in the recent Budget has announced the setting up of a board for autorickshaw drivers. Necessary funds should be allocated for the board to start functioning immediately. The board should take up various welfare measures on a priority basis, he said.

The government should increase the financial assistance given to the autorickshaw drivers during Deepavali to ₹5,000. The government should set up LPG filling station near petrol pumps, he demanded.