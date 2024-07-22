GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITUC seeks intervention of govt in providing salary to PAPSCO workers

Published - July 22, 2024 10:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The AlTUC has sought the intervention of government in disbursing pending salary and arrears to the employees of PAPSCO in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam said the High Court has directed PAPSCO to disburse the pending salary to those who are currently working and pay terminal benefits and arrears for the retired employees with applicable interest.

The court has directed PAPSCO to disburse the salary and arrears within a period of 12 weeks, he said urging the government to intervene on the issue.

The government should extend support to PAPSCO to comply with the order .The delay in getting salary and arrears to pensioners has caused immense hardship to hundreds of workers, he said.

