AITUC seeks CM’s intervention to rescue Ponlait

November 15, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Trade Union Congress has sought the immediate intervention of the Chief Minister in rescuing Pondicherry Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, popularly known as Ponlait.

AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam said the mismanagement and administrative lapses on the part of the government had put the society in a financially difficult position.

The society was incurring daily losses of around ₹7.5 lakh. Due to a lack of government support, it had to obtain a loan for ₹15 crore, he said.

Milk suppliers in other States had stopped supplying to Ponlait after it started defaulting on payments. The society made several mistakes, including handing over milk supply at the Women and Child Hospital to private parties and closing profit-making milk parlours of Ponlait, he said.

“If the trend continues, Ponlait will have to be closed. The Chief Minister should immediately intervene,” Mr. Selvam said.

