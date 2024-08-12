ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC mobilises relief materials for Wayanad landslide affected

Published - August 12, 2024 11:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC, affiliated to the CPI, has mobilised over ₹8 lakh worth of relief materials for the people affected by the recent landslides in Wayanad in Kerala.

Trucks loaded with rice and other essentials, sarees, shirts, mattresses, pillows, blankets and child wear and basic household items were flagged off from the main market on Rangapillai Street. Apart from materials, a sum of ₹1 lakh was also collected for the cause.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, K. Sethu Selvam and Dinesh Ponnaiah, AITUC leaders, R. Viswanathan, former Minister, Nara Kalainatha, former MLA, and M.S. Subramani, representative of trader organisations, expressed gratitude to donors who responded to the mobilisation drive.

