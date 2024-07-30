ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC leaders, volunteers pay homage to slain textile mill workers

Published - July 30, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Commemoration rally taken out, floral tributes paid to memorial statues

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and volunteers of the CPI-affiliated AITUC on Tuesday paid homage to the 12 textile mill workers who were gunned down by the French army during an agitation for basic rights in 1936.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commemoration rally was taken out from near the Swadeshi Mill and floral tributes paid to the memorial statues.

The event also commemorated the workers’ struggle, led by Communist trade union leader V. Subbiah, that led to the Union Territory being the first place in Asia to implement the eight-hour daily shift on the basis of a historic agreement on October 31, 1936.

R. Viswanathan, former Minister, A.M. Saleem, CPI secretary, AITUC leaders S. Kasi Viswanathan, R. Kannniyappan, S. Murthy, K. Sethuselvam and Dinesh Ponnaiah and Nara Kalainathan led the tribute.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US